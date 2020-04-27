|
|
Elmer B Richards
Great Falls - I was born on November 20, 1924 near Cascade, MT to Earl E. and Olive Richards. I had 2 sisters and 3 brothers. I graduated from Simms Highschool and was inducted into the Army in 1943, and I served until 1945. I was a flight officer (Navigator) in the Army Air Corp. serving in Italy with flights to South America, Brazil, Africa, and Puerto Rico. During my time served, I received an Air Medal, E.A.M.E. Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, the American Theater Ribbon, and the Victory Ribbon for battles in North Apennines, and the Po Valley in Italy.
In 1945 I married Anna Torkelson and we had 2 sons, Dennis and Robert. I cared for Anna until her death. In 1975 I married Lorraine Kaste and we enjoyed 43 happy years of fishing, camping, and traveling to Reno and California. Throughout my life I worked for the Cascade County Department of Transportation 34 ½ years.
Our blended family leaves me survived by 5 children, Robert Richards, Lynn (Dave) West, Sandra (Russell) Latka, Judy (Jess) Reed, and Steven (Jeannie) Kaste; sister, Marjorie (George) Savoy; brothers, Wilber Richards and Lyle (Lois) Richards; 10 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special nephew, Phillip Richards.
I was preceded in death by my parents; 1st wife, Anna; son, Dennis; sister, Arlene Wilson; and brother Elwood.
Thank you all for being a part of my life with special thanks to the care givers at Hospice. There will be no services at my request. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Great Falls Peace Hospice.
"Enjoy life and be happy." - Elmer
