Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer B. Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer B Richards

Great Falls - I was born on November 20, 1924 near Cascade, MT to Earl E. and Olive Richards. I had 2 sisters and 3 brothers. I graduated from Simms Highschool and was inducted into the Army in 1943, and I served until 1945. I was a flight officer (Navigator) in the Army Air Corp. serving in Italy with flights to South America, Brazil, Africa, and Puerto Rico. During my time served, I received an Air Medal, E.A.M.E. Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, the American Theater Ribbon, and the Victory Ribbon for battles in North Apennines, and the Po Valley in Italy.

In 1945 I married Anna Torkelson and we had 2 sons, Dennis and Robert. I cared for Anna until her death. In 1975 I married Lorraine Kaste and we enjoyed 43 happy years of fishing, camping, and traveling to Reno and California. Throughout my life I worked for the Cascade County Department of Transportation 34 ½ years.

Our blended family leaves me survived by 5 children, Robert Richards, Lynn (Dave) West, Sandra (Russell) Latka, Judy (Jess) Reed, and Steven (Jeannie) Kaste; sister, Marjorie (George) Savoy; brothers, Wilber Richards and Lyle (Lois) Richards; 10 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and special nephew, Phillip Richards.

I was preceded in death by my parents; 1st wife, Anna; son, Dennis; sister, Arlene Wilson; and brother Elwood.

Thank you all for being a part of my life with special thanks to the care givers at Hospice. There will be no services at my request. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Great Falls Peace Hospice.

"Enjoy life and be happy." - Elmer

To share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -