Elmer B. Skinner
Great Falls - Elmer Barker Skinner, 90, of Great Falls, passed away after a brief illness on October 25, 2019.
Elmer was born on March 23, 1929, in Havre, Montana. Elmer was in the U.S. Army as a rifleman during the Korean War and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his service in combat. After serving in the military, he met the love of his life, Barbara Jeanne Ellois Whitaker. They had four sons in Havre, and later moved to Great Falls and had 2 daughters. While in Havre, Elmer worked on the BNSF Railroad. After moving to Great Falls, he worked for Buttrey Foods warehouse until his retirement in 1991.
Elmer and Barb were avid horseracing owners and trainers. He knew almost everyone at the horseracing tracks in Montana. His dearly beloved wife of 66 years passed away on March 4, 2019.
Elmer leaves behind his children, Steven (with special friend Shirley), Thomas, Mark, Richard (Rebecca), Paula (Joel) Engbrecht, and Wendy; one brother; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Charitable Service Trust or The in Elmer's name. Special thanks to the Great Falls Veterans Administration and Benefis Hospital.
There will be a graveside service at Highland cemetery on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the (4123 10th Ave S).
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019