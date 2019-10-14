|
Elmer J. DuBois
Great Falls - Elmer J. DuBois was born on September 8, 1931, to Francis DuBois and Elizabeth Henry. He passed away on October 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Elmer married Anna Komeotis on March 21, 1957, in Great Falls. He joined the Army when he was 21 years old and was stationed in Paris, France. He was discharged at 24 years old. He then worked for Sletten Construction for 35 years before his retirement.
Elmer lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures including, spending time with friends and family, fishing, putting puzzles together, building model cars with his granddaughter, Heather DuBois, and scratching lottery tickets.
Elmer is survived by his brother, Jimmy DuBois of Box Elder; sons, Jim (Lisa) DuBois of Great Falls, Joseph (Lynn) DuBois of Great Falls, Daniel Poitra of Great Falls, Charles Galatz of Great Falls, and Donald (Bobbie) Komeotis of Cincinnati, OH; daughters, Donna (Gary) Lamere, Toni (Michael) Murphy, Sharon (Patrick) Winchell, and Brenda (Mark) Mosher, all of Great Falls; grandchildren, Elvin Caye, Anthony Caye, Eddie Running Rabbit, Rikki Running Rabbit, Heather DuBois, Jennifer Houle, Timmie Parrish, Daniel Tacke, Dawny Ceaser, Rodney DuBois, Marshal DuBois Sr., Stephanie Larweck, James Larweck, Jeffery Larweck, Joey DuBois, Richie McGillis, Sam McGillis, Dawnie Komeotis, R.J. Komeotis, Daniel Henderson, Pierre Poitra, Adrianna Poitra, Danielle Poitra, Shandel Poitra, Courtney Poitra, Colton Zadick, and Jeana Redfern; and 58 great-grandchildren.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Anna DuBois; parents, Francis DuBois and Elizabeth Henry; sisters, Louise Bruno, Betty St. Marks, and Josephine Bonneau.
