Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer DuBois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer J. DuBois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer J. DuBois Obituary
Elmer J. DuBois

Great Falls - Elmer J. DuBois was born on September 8, 1931, to Francis DuBois and Elizabeth Henry. He passed away on October 10, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

Elmer married Anna Komeotis on March 21, 1957, in Great Falls. He joined the Army when he was 21 years old and was stationed in Paris, France. He was discharged at 24 years old. He then worked for Sletten Construction for 35 years before his retirement.

Elmer lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures including, spending time with friends and family, fishing, putting puzzles together, building model cars with his granddaughter, Heather DuBois, and scratching lottery tickets.

Elmer is survived by his brother, Jimmy DuBois of Box Elder; sons, Jim (Lisa) DuBois of Great Falls, Joseph (Lynn) DuBois of Great Falls, Daniel Poitra of Great Falls, Charles Galatz of Great Falls, and Donald (Bobbie) Komeotis of Cincinnati, OH; daughters, Donna (Gary) Lamere, Toni (Michael) Murphy, Sharon (Patrick) Winchell, and Brenda (Mark) Mosher, all of Great Falls; grandchildren, Elvin Caye, Anthony Caye, Eddie Running Rabbit, Rikki Running Rabbit, Heather DuBois, Jennifer Houle, Timmie Parrish, Daniel Tacke, Dawny Ceaser, Rodney DuBois, Marshal DuBois Sr., Stephanie Larweck, James Larweck, Jeffery Larweck, Joey DuBois, Richie McGillis, Sam McGillis, Dawnie Komeotis, R.J. Komeotis, Daniel Henderson, Pierre Poitra, Adrianna Poitra, Danielle Poitra, Shandel Poitra, Courtney Poitra, Colton Zadick, and Jeana Redfern; and 58 great-grandchildren.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Anna DuBois; parents, Francis DuBois and Elizabeth Henry; sisters, Louise Bruno, Betty St. Marks, and Josephine Bonneau.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now