Elsie P. Tuss
Great Falls - Elsie Patricia Tuss, 87, passed away from cancer on October 2, 2019, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. She was born to Anton and Anna Tuss on July 10, 1932, in Lewistown, MT.
Elsie graduated from St. Leo's High School in May 1949, and entered Sisters of Humility Convent in September 1949. Her elementary teaching career from September 1952 to June 1984 (32 yrs.) took her to many locations. In June 1984 Elsie began 13 yrs. as the rehab unit secretary at Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls. She was dispensed from religious vows in October 1987 after 38 yrs.
In April 1994, she met Russ Salisbury, a farmer from Floweree. In July 1997, Elsie retired as rehab secretary and in October of that year, she moved to Salisbury farm. She loved gardening, plus assisted in many farm and ranch activities. Elsie and Russ married on August 12, 2014, at the farm. Russ passed away February 10, 2019. Elsie then moved back to Great Falls on March 7, 2019, and lived in various places until her passing.
Elsie was actively involved in many organizations, including Alternative Energy Resources Organization (AERO), Audubon Society, CM Russell Museum, Eagles Auxiliary, Family Promise, Missouri River Citizens, Montanans for Children, Youth & Families, Farmers Union, Old-Time Fiddlers' Assoc., MT Wilderness Association, Organic Farm Certification Chapter OCIA, Women of the Moose, Carter Methodist Church, GF Worship Group of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), and, recently, GF Rising and Forward Montana.
She is survived by brothers, Anthony "Tony-Bob" (Daisy) Tuss and Benjamin (Suzie) Tuss of Lewistown; sisters, Paulette (Garry) Blaseg of Nampa, ID and Annette (Jim) Terry of Great Falls; many nieces and nephews; step-sons, Todd Salisbury of Carter and Shane (Ann) Salisbury of Billings, and their families; brother-in-law, Kirby (Tina) Salisbury of Belize; niece, Christie (Carlos) Juarez of Floweree; nephew, Scott (Veronica) Salisbury of Billings, and their families.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Russ Salisbury.
Services are tentatively planned for November; details will be announced later.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019