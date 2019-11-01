|
Floweree, MT - Elsie Tuss, 87, passed away October 2, 2019, in Great Falls. A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 12 noon at the Black Eagle Community Center, (2332 Smelter Ave NE), Black Eagle. Handicapped parking is available at the back entrance. For the complete obituary and to share condolences for the family go to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Forward Montana, Peace Hospice, or a .
