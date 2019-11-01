Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Black Eagle Community Center
2332 Smelter Ave NE
Black Eagle, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Tuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie P. Tuss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie P. Tuss Obituary
Elsie P. Tuss

Floweree, MT - Elsie Tuss, 87, passed away October 2, 2019, in Great Falls. A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at 12 noon at the Black Eagle Community Center, (2332 Smelter Ave NE), Black Eagle. Handicapped parking is available at the back entrance. For the complete obituary and to share condolences for the family go to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Forward Montana, Peace Hospice, or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -