Elva Lea "Bertha" Davidson
Elva "Bertha" Lea Davidson

Choteau - Elva "Bertha" Lea Davidson, age 90, passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 at Benefis Teton Medical Center Nursing Home in Choteau. Elva was born December 23, 1929 in Ekalaka, Montana to Charles Cunningham and Elva Berry-Cunningham. She had a large, wonderfully blended family with 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Elva's family moved to Great Falls were she attended High School at Great Falls High and graduated with the class of 1946. She met the love of her life Donald M. Davidson Sr. and the couple was married March 30, 1946 in Chester, Montana. The happy couple had 7 sons that kept Elva on her toes. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, home maker and eventually a grandmother. Elva is survived by 6 sons Donald Davidson Jr. of Alaska, Bruce Davidson of Ulm, Montana; Rolfe Davidson of Choteau, Montana; Larry Davidson of Sun River, Montana; Dennis Davidson of Nampa, Idaho; and Steven Davidson of Great Falls, Montana as well as sister Caralyn Bevins of St. Regis, Montana; brothers Charles "Sonny", Welcome and Ronnie Cunningham all of Kalispell, Montana; 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Elva was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sr., her son Dale Davidson her parents Charles and Elva and 5 sisters Gladys, Eula, Bonnie, Mary Jo, and Charlotte. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home and a private family committal of Elva's remains will take place in Manchester Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
