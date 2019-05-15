|
Emil Anich
Roy - Emil P. (Scrappy) Anich 88 of Roy passed away Sunday evening, May 12th, 2019 at the Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown with his family by his side. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Roy High School with Cremation to follow the services. Committal will take place at a later date in the Roy Cemetery. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Roy Cemetery or the and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 15, 2019