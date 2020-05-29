Emma Jean Loney



Dutton - Emma Jean Loney, a 10 year old student of Dutton MT, passed away on May 5, 2020 with her mother Courtney Loney.



Emma is survived by her Brother "miracle" Mason, grandparents; Bart and Theresa Loney, and Valerie Smith, aunts and uncles; Crystal and Chris Smith, Cheyanne Loney, Wyatt Loney, and Ross Loney, multiple cousins and her friends of Dutton Brady Public School.



Emma was born on October 15, 2009 to her mother Courtney Loney. She spent her days playing outside with friends and swimming in the pool as often as possible. Emma loved spending summers camping in Helena with Mason, Bad Grandma, and Papa, she could tube behind the boat for hours on end. Emma's presence touched everyone she knew, as she was the kindest most loving girl, it is rumored that a hug from Jelly Bean could cure anything. May our beautiful angel rest in paradise.



A graveside service will be held June 6th, 2020 at 11a at Forestvale Cemetery with a potluck reception to follow at the Loney residence.









