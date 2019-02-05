|
Emma Jean Von Stein Bridges
Malta - Emma Jean Von Stein Bridges, 93, of Malta Mt. passed away of natural causes on January 26, 2019, at the Hi-Line Retirement Center. Memorial services will be held at the Little White Church in Malta on February 9th at 2:00 p.m.
Jean was born on March 2, 1925 in Moccasin, Montana to Grace Joynson Von Stein and Casper R. Von Stein. As a child, they lived in several places: Moccasin, Townsend, Menard and then to Geyser MT. where she graduated high school. Within days of gradation, she left Montana for San Francisco. It was 1943, during the Second World War and jobs were plentiful as so many of the men were off serving in the military. She had several jobs in her early years but ended up working for Langfield Foods, now known as Sysco, for several years. She also worked as a clerk for the city of Berkley, CA.
In 1966, Jean married Guy Bridges. They spent many days skin diving and collecting seashells in California, Mexico, Florida, Hawaii, and Australia. In the early 1970's they moved to Townsville, Australia where they lived for four years. After Guy passed away from an automobile accident, Jean moved to Oregon where she worked as a payroll clerk for the City of Forest Grove until her retirement. She then moved to Great Falls, MT. where she lived until June of 2016 when she moved to Hi-Line Retirement Center in Malta.
Jean was a Member of the Church of Christ, a member for over 50 years of Vesper Chapter #83 of the Eastern Star. Jean volunteered at the Benefis East Gift Shop. She was a generous person to family and friends as well. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and traveling.
She is survived by her niece Carol and Dean Kienenberger of Dodson, MT.; her great nieces Kari Kienenberger of Dodson, Darcy Hibbs and daughter Kendall of Cut Bank; Jill and Trent Howard and Cutter and Holden of Mandan N.D. , great nephews Steve Von Stein, and Joe and Shelley Von Stein and Reed and Rhett of Cascade.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy, her mother and father, her brother and sister-in-law Floyd and Lillian Von Stein, niece Barbara Draper, nephew Joe Von Stein and his wife, Pat.
We wish to thank those at Hi-Line Retirement Center who gave her so much love and cared so well for her while she lived there.
Condolences may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019