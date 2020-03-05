|
Emy Thompson
Belt - Emy Lou Thompson, 91, of Belt, MT, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Benefis from complications of a stroke.
A memorial service will held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Emy was born on September 9, 1928, in Lewistown, MT and grew up in Winifred where she graduated in 1948. She married Paul Thompson of Winifred on May 20, 1950. She had lived in Belt since 1965 and then moved to The Lodge Assisted Living in Great Falls in September of 2018.
She is survived by her sons, Harvey (Lynn) Thompson of Geyser and Mark (Joanna) Thompson of Belt; grandchildren, Olivia, Joshua, Marki, and Jacob; great-grandson, Dale; brother, Bill Rich of Missoula; sister, Mary Gordon of Lewistown; and many nieces and nephews.
Emy was preceded in death by husband, Paul; son, Dale; parents, Charles and Thera; brothers, Bob and Dan; and sister, Laura.
Memorials in Emy's name may be made to the Belt Ambulance or the Belt Rural Fire Department.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020