Erin E. Paulson

Great Falls - Erin Emily Paulson, 60, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Ferguson Drive, at 2:00 p.m. A Graveside Burial will take place following the Service at Highland Cemetery. The Church Service will be broadcast by Faith Lutheran.

Erin was born on December 20, 1959 in Great Falls, MT to parents, Stone Edwin Paulson Jr. and Bessie Mae Paulson. She attended schools in Great Falls, and following high school, attended a vocational technology center for clerical office work and to be a nurse's aide. Following college, she worked for the Great Falls School District until she retired in 2016.

Throughout her life, Erin was very active in her church. She volunteered at the Missouri River Manor, and for Job's Daughters International. She enjoyed time spent reading a good book, walking, working in the yard, going to the movies, and decorating for the holidays.

She was a dear friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her father, Stone Paulson Jr.; brother-in-law, Douglas Stone; nephew, Nathaniel Stone; nieces, Elizabeth Stone and Hilary (Zachary) Galant; aunt, Cherry Holland and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in passing by her mother, Bessie Mae Paulson and sister, Kelley Stone.

Thanks to the Golden Eagle Plaza and Staff for their outstanding care over the last four years. Also, thanks to our great medical community, the Ivy, Grandview, Great Falls Clinic, Benefis and Peace Hospice.

Special thanks to friend, Cindy Rapstad for her loving care and friendship even when Erin didn't want it.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
