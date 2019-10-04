Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Erma J. Cunningham

Erma J. Cunningham Obituary
Erma J. Cunningham

Great Falls - Erma J. Cunningham, long time resident of Great Falls, passed away October 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Erma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Cunningham; brothers, Merle and Albert Peper; and sister, Mary Nevins. Erma is survived by her daughters, Debbie J. Lee (Jim) of Gig Harbor, WA and Terry A. Arellano of Burlington, IA.; granddaughters, Joann K. McCollum (Patrick) of Puyallup, WA, Dawn L. Wahl of Lake Stevens, WA, Jennifer R. Wahl of Lake Stevens, WA, Adara M. Friley of Portland OR; sister, Irene I. Peper of Kaneohe, HI, and a number of nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to attend the graveside service at 1PM TODAY, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Highland Cemetery. Croxford Funeral Home is Handling the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
