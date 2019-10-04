|
Erma J. Cunningham
Great Falls - Erma J. Cunningham, long time resident of Great Falls, passed away October 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Erma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Cunningham; brothers, Merle and Albert Peper; and sister, Mary Nevins. Erma is survived by her daughters, Debbie J. Lee (Jim) of Gig Harbor, WA and Terry A. Arellano of Burlington, IA.; granddaughters, Joann K. McCollum (Patrick) of Puyallup, WA, Dawn L. Wahl of Lake Stevens, WA, Jennifer R. Wahl of Lake Stevens, WA, Adara M. Friley of Portland OR; sister, Irene I. Peper of Kaneohe, HI, and a number of nieces and nephews.
All are welcome to attend the graveside service at 1PM TODAY, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Highland Cemetery. Croxford Funeral Home is Handling the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019