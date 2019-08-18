|
|
Erna Danelson
GREAT FALLS - Our beloved Erna departed this world for Heaven on July 31, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family carried her through the last few weeks of her life on Earth.
Psalm 116:1, "I love the LORD, for he heard my voice; he heard my cry for mercy." Erna loved our Lord and enjoyed worship at Northwest Family Fellowship Church in Great Falls, Montana.
Erna was born on August 9, 1937, and raised in Havre Montana. She was the 7th child of Otto and Mary Baltrusch. She graduated from Havre High School in 1956. She was married right out of high school and lived in Scobey, Montana. She was blessed with one son, David. She was a wonderful devoted mother to David, who unfortunately, passed at the young age of 18. Erna spent many years on her ranch in Scobey, where she raised, and helped train thoroughbred horses.
She moved to Great Falls in 1986, where she later enjoyed being a nanny for Paul and Rachel Gorsuch. Erna was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and aunt. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many wonderful destinations, such as Florida and Hawaii.
Erna was preceded in death by her son, David Danelson; parents, Otto and Mary Baltrusch; brothers, Otto, Bill, and James Baltrusch; sisters, Gerda Rounds and infant sister, Dorothy; and brothers-in-law, Ron Jordan and Dick Greenwood.
She is survived by brother, Carl (Shari) Baltrusch; sisters, Mary Jordan and Ruth (Scotty) Clark; brother-in-law, Frank Rounds; sisters-in-law Francis, Betty, and Janette; and many nephews and nieces that loved Erna dearly.
Erna will be remembered with a memorial and celebration of life at Northwest Family Fellowship Church, 300 23rd Ave NE in Great Falls on August 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erna's name to Benefis Peace Hospice, Northwest Family Fellowship Church, or a .
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019