Erna Gliewe
Great Falls - Erna Gliewe, 90, of Great Falls, MT died Saturday, April 20, 2020 of a heart attack. She was born November 24, 1929 in Danzig, Germany where she was raised and educated. In 1948 she married Helmut Gliewe. The couple and their first two children, Marlies and Klaus moved to Lucerne, Switzerland in 1952. It was there that Helmut met a tourist from Great Falls, MT who offered him employment. The family immigrated to the United States in 1959 where shortly after their son, Andrew (Andy) was born. Erna proudly became an American citizen soon after arriving in the United States. She worked as a cook for the Burgermaster in Riverview for several years. Later, Erna, along with her husband, owned and operated Helmut's Auto Sales. She was active in the community, serving as president of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of the Does (Elks Club). In more recent years, she joined the Red Hat Society. She loved to cook, enjoyed crafts, gardening, fishing, and traveling.
She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Eichler of Toronto, Canada; sons, Klaus (Kathleen) Gliewe of Helena and Andy Gliewe of Great Falls; granddaughters, Alicia (Dan) Stebbins of Billings and Jennifer (Robert) Koch of Bozeman; and great-grandchildren, Piper and Logan Stebbins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Helmut; and daughter, Marlies.
Arrangements are being made by Croxford Funeral Home. As per her wishes, no services are planned and she asked all memorials be made to the Great Falls Salvation Army. We mourn the death of Erna whose remarkable life bridged the old world. She has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, she has kept the faith.
To share condolences with the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Great Falls - Erna Gliewe, 90, of Great Falls, MT died Saturday, April 20, 2020 of a heart attack. She was born November 24, 1929 in Danzig, Germany where she was raised and educated. In 1948 she married Helmut Gliewe. The couple and their first two children, Marlies and Klaus moved to Lucerne, Switzerland in 1952. It was there that Helmut met a tourist from Great Falls, MT who offered him employment. The family immigrated to the United States in 1959 where shortly after their son, Andrew (Andy) was born. Erna proudly became an American citizen soon after arriving in the United States. She worked as a cook for the Burgermaster in Riverview for several years. Later, Erna, along with her husband, owned and operated Helmut's Auto Sales. She was active in the community, serving as president of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of the Does (Elks Club). In more recent years, she joined the Red Hat Society. She loved to cook, enjoyed crafts, gardening, fishing, and traveling.
She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Eichler of Toronto, Canada; sons, Klaus (Kathleen) Gliewe of Helena and Andy Gliewe of Great Falls; granddaughters, Alicia (Dan) Stebbins of Billings and Jennifer (Robert) Koch of Bozeman; and great-grandchildren, Piper and Logan Stebbins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Helmut; and daughter, Marlies.
Arrangements are being made by Croxford Funeral Home. As per her wishes, no services are planned and she asked all memorials be made to the Great Falls Salvation Army. We mourn the death of Erna whose remarkable life bridged the old world. She has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, she has kept the faith.
To share condolences with the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.