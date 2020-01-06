Services
Ernest Arthur Wallen Obituary
Ernest Arthur Wallen

Great Falls - Ernest Arthur Wallen was born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 26, 1939. On January 2, 2020, in Great Falls, MT, he went to rest until that great morning when he will see his Savior face-to-face.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Joyce Matt Wallen, of 53 years; daughters,Dina Rozelle Reneé, Pamela (Joe) Yazzolino, Suzanne (James) Schrock, Leza (Shawn) Winters, and Cricket Syes; grandchildren, Austin Judge, Shelbi Schrock, Taylir (Casey) Duff, Zane (Brianne) Winters, Sonora (Galen) Winters; siblings; Myrtle (Jim) Bigelow, Pluma (Marvin) Wright, Ethel (Jose) Acosta, and Carl (Carol) Wallen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ernie was a Vietnam vet whose career as an educator touched many students and their families' lives.

A Memorial Service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Great Falls, Montana.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
