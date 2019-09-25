|
Ernest "Skip" Peters Jr.
Sun River - Ernest "Skip" Clyde Peters Jr., 59, of Sun River, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held this Saturday, September 28th at 1:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.
Born November 26, 1959 in Great Falls, MT to Jean Tyler Peters and Ernest Clyde Peters Sr., Skip grew up in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1978. He continued his education at the University of Montana, Vo-Tech in Forestry, then at Montana Tech pursuing engineering. He lived in various cities in Montana throughout his lifetime, settling down in Sun River.
Skip worked construction most of his life, but his real joy was finding a fishing hole he could drop a line in and just enjoy the beauty of this great state. If he wasn't on the stream or lake fishing, he was most likely in his shop working on his next woodworking project.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Tyler Peters; sisters, Wendy (Dana) Minster and Becki (Ken) Hengel; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and his girlfriend, Lisa Fox and her family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest C. Peters Sr and his grandparents, Herbert "Bud" and Rea Peters and Gordon and Vi Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department or Fort Shaw Little League Baseball.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019