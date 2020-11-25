Ester Stromberg
Great Falls - Ester Stromberg, 94, of Great Falls passed away on November 18, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held on SATURDAY, December 5th at the Nathanial Lutheran Cemetery in Dagmar, MT.
Ester was born on November 20, 1925 in Kingsbury, SD to Andrew C. and Mathilde (Holmgaard) Hansen. The family moved around a little, raising Ester in Kingsbury, SD, Lake Nordan, Dagmar, and finally Medicine Lake, MT. She would go on to graduate from Medicine Lake High School in 1943. It was while in high school that she would meet her future husband, George C. Stromberg. The two were wed on February 2, 1946.
Although she was a homemaker, Ester also taught Sunday school for 11 years, worked at Bell Telephone during WWII, and was a member of the Medicine Lake VFW Auxiliary. In the Auxiliary she held most offices and moved on up the chairs to become District President. She somehow found time to volunteer with the Boy Scouts, 4-H, FFA, and FHA.
Ester will be missed by many but especially her son, Terry Stromberg of Great Falls, MT; daughters, Judy Phillips of Romona, CA, and Janice Stromberg of Great Falls, MT; two grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She goes on to join her husband of 44 year, George Stromberg; parents, Andrew and Mathilde Holmgaard; sister, Herdis Hancock; and daughter, Peggy Stromberg.
