Esther M. DeVault
Great Falls - Esther Madeline DeVault, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a vigil at 6:00 p.m. on October 23, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Esther was born on March 3, 1932, in Cardston AB, Canada to Giovanni and Mary (Zucca) Martina. Esther moved into her sister's house in Helena where she graduated from Helena High School and attended Helena Business College. She went to work at the Rainbow Hotel in 1955, where she was an executive secretary. In 1971, she went to work for the Holiday Inn with the same job. Esther went to work at the Bank of Montana and was promoted to bank officer in 1983. She finally retired in 1989.
She married the love of her life, Dale DeVault on May 3, 1952. He just passed away on September 18, 2020, and Esther joined him on his birthday.
Esther has been a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish for a number of years. She loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Stephen) Obaza, James (Margrit) DeVault, and Louis DeVault; sister, Rita Holum; grandchildren, Oliver (Vicki Rousis) DeVault and Sean (Kristine) DeVault; Gena (Jonathan) DelaTorre, Raynah (Brian)Monske; great-grandchildren, Madeline DelaTorre, Gianna and Alaina Monske, and Desmond and Parker DeVault. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; sister, Alyce Bounds; and brother, Louis Martini.
