Esther Yvonne Neumeyer
Great Falls - Esther Yvonne Neumeyer passed away on October 21, 2020, at the age of 84 in Great Falls, Montana. Esther contracted Covid-19 and passed away from the resulting pneumonia.
Esther was a farmer and rancher in Portage, MT. She loved living at the ranch and farming. In the spring you would find her plowing the fields in the early morning until late into the evening; still with enough energy to cook supper.
In her spare time Esther enjoyed racing jeeps with the Cascade County 4 Wheelers and won several 1st Place trophies in her 1945 Willy's Jeep, "Little Sweetie." She love riding her horse, Moony's Mare, to round up the cows for branding and on overnight mountain rides with the Choteau County Trailblazers. Esther was an avid gardener and loved working in her flower beds. Esther was also very creative and skilled at crocheting and knitting.
Esther had nine children: Brian Brandt (passed), Valerie DeFrance (Hope, Alaska), Michael Brandt (passed) Patricia Weiss (Portland, OR), Ernest Brandt (Great Falls, MT), Charlene Nelson (Portland, OR), Dale Nelson (Great Falls, MT) Andrea Esuk (Portland, OR), and Joseph Neumeyer (Portland, OR). She also had two step daughters whom she adored; Shanna Kimball (Helena, MT) and Meredith Maehl (Billings, MT). She enjoyed having them stay at the ranch during the summer where she taught them to ride horses, bake cookies and drive.
Esther is survived by her brother, Merald (Dave) Blom; sisters, Sally Hering and Alma Blom. She has 11 grandchildren and eight step grand children.
Esther was born on May 16, 1936, in Lignite, North Dakota to Hjalmer Blom and Theola Christiansen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank James Neumeyer. They were married for 24 years.
There will not be a memorial service.
.