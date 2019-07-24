|
After spending 90 and a half years showering her family and friends with love, Ethel Jean Foley Lyons passed away on July 17th of natural causes. A native of Walkerville, she was born in Butte on December 28,1928 at 3:15 AM per her official birth certificate but the hospital certificate showed her birth at 11:30 PM on December 27th. After her mother Marie Wulf Foley's death from childbirth complications when Ethel was under 5 years of age, she was lovingly raised with her siblings by her Gramma Wulf and her father Edward Foley.
Ethel attended Sherman Grade School in Walkerville and graduated from Butte High School in 1946. She was proud of both her Irish and Finnish heritage. Her partner in fun prior to her marriage was her sister Dorothy. Ethel worked for the Waldorf grocery store in Butte prior to starting a family.
Ethel married Jim Lyons of Butte July 13, 1952. They had a beautiful marriage for more than 59 years at the time of his death in 2011. For their 50th anniversary they enjoyed an Alaskan cruise with their family. Ethel enjoyed accompanying Jim to basketball and handball tournaments but her most fun in travel was trips with their friends in the Peach Fuzz Society to various locations throughout the West. She loved fishing trips with her father and family to the Big Hole and Madison Rivers. After raising her boys, she enjoyed the comradery of her weekly swimming group and remained friends through life with the women in the group.
Ethel enjoyed hosting parties throughout her life. A favorite for her were Christmas in July parties. She was a gifted cook and seamstress. Family, friends and charities were the recipients of Ethel's talents.
Ethel, Jim and their 3 boys moved to Great Falls in 1961 and enjoyed the friendships they developed in the Riverview neighborhood. For 34 years Tuesday was gramma's day for her Great Falls grandchildren who cherished that special time with her. This continued throughout the past 3 years while she resided at Benefis Grandview Timbers Assisted Living Facility. We are grateful for the warm friendships and loving care she received at the Grandview.
Ethel was always upbeat and provided sound advice and council to her children and grandchildren. A favorite expression of hers was "remember it's the age not the child" regarding raising children and their antics. One of her last recorded messages with her grandkids was "I love ya every minute everybody."
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Ed Foley, and sisters Rose Marie Maki and Dorothy Foley.
She is survived by her sons Ed (Jill) of Arizona, Tom (Cherie) and Jack of Great Falls. Her grandchildren Justin, Michael, Matthew and Healy Lyons, and great grandchildren Tristyn and Addyson. Her sister-in-law Adele Boyle and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are Wednesday July 24th at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St South Great Falls.
Ethel requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Montana and the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 24, 2019