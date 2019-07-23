|
|
Ethel Lyons (nee Foley), devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and friend passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 90.
Ethel was born December 27, 1928 in Butte, Montana. She wed James Lyons in Butte on July 13,1952. Jim and Ethel moved their three boys to Great Falls in 1961.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Jim, brother Ed, and sisters: Dorothy and Rose.
She is survived by her three sons: Ed(Jill), Tom(Cherie) and Jack, four grandchildren: Michael, Healy, Matthew and Justin. There are also two great grandchildren: Tristyn and Addyson.
Funeral services to be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 24 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St. S, Great Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics or Our Lady of the Rockies.
Schnider Funeral Home managed cremation services.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 23, 2019