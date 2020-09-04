1/1
Etta D. Young
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Etta D. Young

Great Falls - Etta Diana Young passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was 92 years and 7 months old.

Etta was born in Stanford, Montana on January 13, 1928, to John and Hazel Koski. She worked at the Centervllle Public School as a secretary and clerk retiring after 26 years.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Carol) and Bruce (Sandy) Young; daughter, Dianne (Adolph) Bertoli; 4 grandsons, Derek (Amanda) Young, Paul and Trevor (Megan) Bertoli, and Jeremy Young; 8 great-grandchildren, Creston, Jaxon, Hazon (Jeremy), Gwenevere, Grayson, Finley (Trevor) and Sophia, and Liam (Derek); sister-in-law, Norma Koski; and sister, Jean (John) Printy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Young; brother, William "Bill" Koski; and parents, John Koski and Hazel Rausch.

Per her wishes, no service will be held. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved