Etta D. Young
Great Falls - Etta Diana Young passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home. She was 92 years and 7 months old.
Etta was born in Stanford, Montana on January 13, 1928, to John and Hazel Koski. She worked at the Centervllle Public School as a secretary and clerk retiring after 26 years.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Carol) and Bruce (Sandy) Young; daughter, Dianne (Adolph) Bertoli; 4 grandsons, Derek (Amanda) Young, Paul and Trevor (Megan) Bertoli, and Jeremy Young; 8 great-grandchildren, Creston, Jaxon, Hazon (Jeremy), Gwenevere, Grayson, Finley (Trevor) and Sophia, and Liam (Derek); sister-in-law, Norma Koski; and sister, Jean (John) Printy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Young; brother, William "Bill" Koski; and parents, John Koski and Hazel Rausch.
Per her wishes, no service will be held.
