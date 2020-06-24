Or Copy this URL to Share

Eudelma L Whitegrass



Lewiston - Eudelma L Whitegrass, 62, passed away in Lewiston on June 21. A Wake will be held Thursday, June 25 at 12:00 PM at Debbie Whitegrass Bullshoe's residence in Browning. A Rosary will start later that evening at 7:00 PM at the Whitegrass Bullshoe residence. Mass will be held Friday, June 26 at 11:00 AM at the Little Flower Parish in Browning.









