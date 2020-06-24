Eudelma L. Whitegrass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eudelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eudelma L Whitegrass

Lewiston - Eudelma L Whitegrass, 62, passed away in Lewiston on June 21. A Wake will be held Thursday, June 25 at 12:00 PM at Debbie Whitegrass Bullshoe's residence in Browning. A Rosary will start later that evening at 7:00 PM at the Whitegrass Bullshoe residence. Mass will be held Friday, June 26 at 11:00 AM at the Little Flower Parish in Browning.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved