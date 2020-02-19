|
|
Eugene Gustav Nelson
Choteau - Eugene Gustav Nelson, age 88, a longtime resident of Choteau, died February 17, 2020. Gene was born in Choteau on September 3, 1931, to Gustav and Ida (Burke) Nelson. He grew up in Agawam and graduated from Choteau High School. On October 17, 1953, he married Mable Solberg and together they raised three children. Gene worked for Max Hansen at Superior Dairy and later Meadow Gold Dairies, when they purchased Superior Dairy 1965, for more than 35 years. He loved his work and getting to know his co-workers and customers who also became his friends. His favorite pastimes included fishing, boating, camping, hunting, visiting craft breweries with his sons, and watching sports - especially his beloved Raiders, Dodgers, and Montana State Bobcats. He treasured the many summer vacations spent at the family's favorite spot - Swan Lake. He also enjoyed the years of motorhome trips he took throughout the US and Mexico with his companion, Rocky Anstey. He is survived by his children, Russell (Susan) Nelson of Belgrade, Montana; Kurt (Gail) Nelson of Boynton Beach, Florida; and Lisa Banka of Choteau, Montana; his grandchildren, Becca (Matt) Valen, Stephanie (Miguel Razo) Nelson, Christopher Banka, Skylar Banka, and Nico Nelson; great-grandson, Brandtly; sister Eleanor Chevalier; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ben and Irene Askelson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Solberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mable Nelson; and his companion, Rocky Anstey. Special thanks for the wonderful care Gene received at Benefis Teton Medical Center and especially from his daughter, Lisa, and grandson, Christopher. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Choteau, Montana. Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home of Choteau has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be made in Gene's name to Trinity Lutheran, PO Box 110, Choteau, MT 59422. www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020