Eugene Joe Freeman
Great Falls - Eugene Joe Freeman, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on June 4, 2019 at Peace Hospice in the loving arms of his family. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Eugene was born on July 26, 1931. He served in the Air Force for 24 years and was a Realtor in Great Falls for 21 years. He loved to golf and fish.
Eugene is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Patricia; four children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He will be missed!
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019