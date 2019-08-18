|
Eva M. McDunn
Great Falls - Eva M. McDunn, 90, formerly of Great Falls, a retired homemaker died of natural causes on Thursday August 15, surrounded by family at her granddaughter's home overlooking Ennis Lake.
A vigil will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a viewing one hour prior. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. also at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a committal to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Stanford Cemetery.
Eva was born August 6, 1929, to Arthur and Elizabeth Olson of Geyser. Eva grew up on a homestead ranch helping with the farm chores, and riding a horse and buggy to school. When her older brothers were able to send money home from the war, she was able to spend a few years at the Ursuline Catholic Boarding School in Great Falls, where she studied painting under Mother Raphael.
Eva married Henry in 1951, and they followed his career as a grain elevator manager from Stanford to Hilger to Carter, and then to Dutton for 22 years, followed by Lewistown for 14 years, and then retiring to Great Falls.
Eva was always active in her community and her church, serving on the Alter Society of St. Williams Catholic Church for 22 years, and visited the sick at the hospital for St. Leo's in Lewistown for 6 years. She and Henry were founding members of the performing arts parent support group at Fergus High School.
After their children were raised, Eva and Henry opened their home as a "safe home" to women and families fleeing spouse abuse and subsequently cared for many foster children. Eva's home was always welcoming and she dispensed love and life advice freely, often times late into the evening. She prayed nightly with her rosary. She crafted signature denim quilts as gifts for each grandchild graduating from High School.
Eva and Henry purchased property on Stemple Pass in 1973, and saw the place grow into a magical place for family to gather to share stories, eat great food and forge family bonds that stretch far beyond blood. She posted a sign in the kitchen, "You're only a stranger once!"
Survivors include sons, David (Cathy) McDunn of Belgrade, Ramona McDunn of DePere, WI, widow of Richard McDunn, Ron (Debra) McDunn of Lincoln, and John (Angie) McDunn of Helena; daughters, Charlotte (Larry) Webb of Belgrade and Eva McDunn of Great Falls; a brother, Ray Olson of Billings; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also is survived by an exchange student "son," Bjoern (Anna) Steiro of Norway.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Masker; a son, Richard McDunn and her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Henry. She was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, Joseph Olson, David Olson, Oliver (Bud) Olson, Pearl Olson, Margaret Davis, Francis Conway and Mary Young.
Memorials may be sent to the Great Falls Public Library, 301 2nd Ave. N., Great Falls, MT 59401.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019