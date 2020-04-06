|
|
Evelyn Field
Great Falls - Evelyn Field, 95, passed away on April 4, 2020, after a short illness.
Evelyn Field was born August 18, 1924, to James Henry and Lillian May (Christie) Rowhuff near New Hampton, Missouri.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Linda (Warren) Smith and Sharon Jo (Darryll) Thackeray; son, Ron Field; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosalie; and husband, Roy.
Her family would like to thank the staff of the Clover Home for their loving care.
A memorial service is planned for August. Arrangements are being handled by Schnider Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020