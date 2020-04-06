Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Field


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Field Obituary
Evelyn Field

Great Falls - Evelyn Field, 95, passed away on April 4, 2020, after a short illness.

Evelyn Field was born August 18, 1924, to James Henry and Lillian May (Christie) Rowhuff near New Hampton, Missouri.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Linda (Warren) Smith and Sharon Jo (Darryll) Thackeray; son, Ron Field; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosalie; and husband, Roy.

Her family would like to thank the staff of the Clover Home for their loving care.

A memorial service is planned for August. Arrangements are being handled by Schnider Funeral Home.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -