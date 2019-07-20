|
Everett Allen Hazelton
Grea Falls - Everett Allen Hazelton passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother on July 16, 2019. He was born on June 20, 2019 in Great Falls. While Everett was only on this earth a very short time, his presence has made an amazing impact on everyone he came into contact with.
Everett was the son of Devon Hazelton and Sydnee Baker Hazelton of Great Falls.
He is survived by an older sister, Alora; his maternal grandparents, Shawn and Rose Woolsey, Brett Baker; his paternal grandparents, Matt and Michele Hazelton all of Great Falls; Uncle Neal (Kayla) Wolfe of Billings MT; Aunt Samantha (Mike) Coleman of Great Falls; Aunt Amara (Zeke) Fischer of Great Falls; Uncle Chandler Hazelton; Aunt Elyssa Hazelton of Great Falls; and his cousins Taylor Morrison and Morgen Coleman both of Great Falls.
Everett brought amazing joy to all who loved him. He was a very "serious" little man who always seemed to just be taking in life. He spent his short time on this earth being loved and held by his family. His big sister Alora loved him and always wanted to babysit him.
Now Everett is one of our angels and we know that while we cannot touch him, hold him, or watch him grow, we have comfort in knowing he is in heaven and we will see him again one day. Fly and be free little man, until we meet again.
The service will be held on July 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. A reception will follow with location to be announced at the service.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 20, 2019