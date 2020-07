Or Copy this URL to Share

Everett Daniel Skunkcap



Browning - Edward Daniel Skunkcap, 56, passed away at his home on July 20th. Prayer services nightly at 7 at the Faith Dominion with Services at 2 pm Friday. Burial will follow in the Greasewood cemetery north of Starr School.









