Or Copy this URL to Share

Faith Agnes Mad Plume



Faith Agnes Mad Plume, 57 passed away August 2nd, 2020 in Great Falls Montana. Wake will be at the family home in Browning August 6 at 7pm and Friday August 7,2020. Burial will be at 1,and will be held at Mad Plume Cemetery in Two Medicine Montana.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store