Faith Charlotte Tempel Medean
GREAT FALLS - Faith has left us and flown with the Angels… God speed…
A funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, July, 30 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Ann's Cathedral. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Faith Charlotte Tempel Medean was born in Conrad, MT, on October 4, 1947, to Leo and Delores Tempel. The family moved to Great Falls when she was five and she attended St. Gerard's Parish grade school and then later went to Central Catholic High School and Great Falls High. During her junior year, her family moved to Sand Coulee and she graduated from Centerville High School in 1965. Faith moved back to Great Falls and she worked at Nyquist Financial from 1965-1972.
In 1969, she met Gary Medean at Fords Drive-In and they married 1971. She had two children and resided in Great Falls her entire life.
Faith worked later in her life at Buttrey's, the highway department, as a casino worker and bartender. She enjoyed fishing at Holter Lake and on the Missoula River with her father. She also found pleasure in tatting, machine knitting, quilting, and machine embroidery. Faith also loved her two Pomeranians, Quincy and Peanut. She will be deeply missed forever by so many friends and her whole family.
Faith was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Dolly Tempel; husband, Gary Medean; and nephew, John Anthony.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristy (Tim) Medean-Fox; granddaughters, Ryan Fox of Tampa, FL, Ashlyn Fox of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Robert Medean; grandchildren, Riley and Charlie Medean of Great Falls; and sibilings, Ellen Rassmussen, Cleo Estill, Jane Bernard, Jean Whitcomb and Bill Tempel.
"I have never lived a glamorous life, but, my life was never dull. Love, Faith."
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 28, 2019