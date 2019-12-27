Services
Resources
Great Falls - Fay Kirk Montney, 89, Great Falls, passed away December 23, 2019. Services will be held at Central Christian Church at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30th with a viewing an hour prior. Burial will take place at Riverview Heights Cemetery in Kennewick, WA, to be announced at a later date.

Fay was born the sixth child of Ellen and Henry Kirk in Greenwood, NE on December 14, 1930. She graduated from Greenwood High School and attended Portland Community and Columbia Basin Colleges. She retired as a Hearing Aid Dispenser. She served in several capacities in many PTA's and Churches. Mostly she sang in choirs and played the piano. Fay also sang in the Billings Symphony and was a past member of the Kennewick First Christian Church, WA Hearing Aid Society and the Prairie Schafflers Square Dance Club. Most currently she was a member of the Central Christian Church in Great Falls, MT. She loved music, dancing, and baseball. Fay even umpired little league games.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; daughter, Linda; one infant granddaughter; one infant great grandson; three sisters and four brothers.

She leaves to mourn her passing three daughters, Barbara (Jerry) Kakalecik, Pauline (friend Michael Baker) Kier, Brenda Montney; sons, Wayne (Sheila) Montney, Warren Montney; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and two sisters.

Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT and Muellers Chapel of the Falls in Kennewick, WA are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
