Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Emmanuel Bible Church
3400 11th Ave South
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls - Faye H Anderson, 89, of Great Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 10, 2019 at her residence with family by her side. She was born on June 21, 1929 in Yazoo City, MS to Davis and Louise Hester. Her early years were spent there, graduating from Yazoo City High School in 1947. In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Dudley Beard, and had two sons, Dudley Jr. and David. The family moved to Little Rock, AR in 1958. They later divorced. In 1986, she married Hansford Anderson and returned to Yazoo City where she cared for him until cancer took his life.

Faye attended Mississippi State College, later transferring to Little Rock University where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1963. A member of Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators, Faye was beloved by her students and colleagues for her kindness and compassion. She retired after 30 plus years with Little Rock Public Schools where she influenced and inspired countless young people.

Known for her sweet and gentle southern charm, Faye enjoyed reading, journaling, and writing poetry. She loved the outdoors, spending time in her garden and bird watching from her patio. She led a life devoted to her Lord Jesus Christ, sang in the choir, and enjoyed being a part of her local church. In 2004, she relocated to Great Falls to be with her family where she spent the last 15 years until her death. Faye was many things: a mother, grandmother, wife, teacher, poet, and devoted disciple. She did everything with a full, generous, and graceful overflowing heart.

She is survived by a sister, Rosemary Studer (Pat) of Little Rock AR; sons, Dudley Beard (Tammy) of Great Falls and David Beard (Christine) of Baton Rouge, LA; and grandchildren Matthew Beard (Emily) of Woodside, CA and Natalie Moen (Casey) of Great Falls.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents Davis and Louise Hester; brother, Bud Hester; and husbands; Dudley Beard and Hansford Anderson.

A special heart felt thank you to BeeHive Homes of Great Falls for their steadfast loving care to Faye for the last several years; her family is eternally grateful.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM, Emmanuel Bible Church, 3400 11th Ave South, Great Falls, MT. Memorial Contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County, 600 1st Ave SW. Great Falls, MT. 59404.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
