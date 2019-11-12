|
Flonnie L. Johnson
Great Falls - Flonnie Lee Johnson, 84, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on November 9 th , 2019 at Peace Hospice surrounded by her loving family to join her Lord.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church.
Flonnie was born on June 22, 1935, to Doc and Gladys Edwards in Taylorsville, Georgia. She grew up in Aragon, Georgia and attended high school there.
After a friend's introduction, she met the love of her life, James K. Johnson, and they were married. They moved to Lake Charles, LA with the Air Force for 2 years. After the Air Force they stopped to see friends here in Great Falls, MT and Flonnie and James decided to make their home here, raising 4 children, Mike, Craig, Nancy, and Julie. She loved being a stay home mom and home maker. Flonnie took great pride and love in taking care of her family.
They meant everything to her. Holidays were especially wonderful, as the whole clan would gather at her and James home to celebrate. Her fruit salad was always the star of every meal shared!
She worked at the American Linen Supply when she first moved here and then left to be a mom and home maker. After the kids were raised she worked for The Great Falls School District for 16 years of which she loved, making lifelong friends.
Flonnie also spent 55 years volunteering at the Great Falls Rescue Mission-a cause dear to her heart. She attended countless banquets and fundraisers for other charities here in town as well. Even when walking was difficult, she never missed an event!
Her favorite past time of course was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than the whole brood gathering together. It gave her true joy!
On November 6, 2019, her and Jimmy celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary of which "Jimmy" (as she called him), sang a most loving "Happy Anniversary Song" to her.
Flonnie was preceded in death by her parents; Doc and Gladys, and her brothers, L.W. Edwards and Chesley Edwards.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy; daughters, Nancy (Joe) Steffens of Great Falls, and Julie Johnson of Billings; sons, Mike (Debbie) Johnson, and Craig (Jetta Denise) Johnson, both who reside in Great Falls. She has 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. One introduction many years ago created a most wonderful clan of which she loved and adored tremendously.
Someone told James how sorry they were for his loss. His faithful reply was, "She isn't lost. I know exactly where she is!"
We love you and we will miss you until we see you again!!!
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019