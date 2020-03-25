|
Flora I. (Cambra) McRae
Great Falls - Flora I. (Cambra) McRae, 95, Dutton homemaker, helpmate, and caregiver, passed peacefully on March 23, 2020, grateful for the Grace of God in Christ Jesus and with thanks and appreciation for all angels on earth. Flora will be interred beside her beloved husband, Jerald, near their parents at Highland Cemetery. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services.
Flora was born on February 5, 1925, to Edith and Camille "Camil" Cambra in Klein, Montana. Her father worked in the coal mines until his untimely death in a mine collapse.
Flora and Jerald met as students at Montana State College (MSU). They were married in Great Falls, MT, shortly before Jerald left for naval service overseas. Flora remained to complete her nurses' training at Montana Deaconess School of Nursing, and to write a letter each day to her husband aboard a landing ship (LSM) in the Pacific theater.
After the war, Flora and "Mac" returned to the homesteaded land in rural Dutton. Life was full with faith, family, farm, and friends. They spent 72 ½ years of marriage together, and were blessed with two daughters, two sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Flora is survived by her children, Diana Vulcan of Great Falls, Carol (Dave) Gutting, Jerry (Janis) McRae, and Allan McRae all of Dutton; grandchildren, Melisa (Zack Nistler) McRae of Dutton, Jason (Lindsay) Vulcan of Manassas, VA, Jen Skillicorn of Missoula, Dane (Megan) Vulcan of Spokane, WA; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Brody, Manx, Marshall, Rowan, River, and Micah.
Flora's husband, Jerald, and an infant grandson, Kirk, preceded her in death.
Flora's family would like to thank the medical professionals at Benefis and Peace Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020