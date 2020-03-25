Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora McRae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora I. (Cambra) McRae

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flora I. (Cambra) McRae Obituary
Flora I. (Cambra) McRae

Great Falls - Flora I. (Cambra) McRae, 95, Dutton homemaker, helpmate, and caregiver, passed peacefully on March 23, 2020, grateful for the Grace of God in Christ Jesus and with thanks and appreciation for all angels on earth. Flora will be interred beside her beloved husband, Jerald, near their parents at Highland Cemetery. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services.

Flora was born on February 5, 1925, to Edith and Camille "Camil" Cambra in Klein, Montana. Her father worked in the coal mines until his untimely death in a mine collapse.

Flora and Jerald met as students at Montana State College (MSU). They were married in Great Falls, MT, shortly before Jerald left for naval service overseas. Flora remained to complete her nurses' training at Montana Deaconess School of Nursing, and to write a letter each day to her husband aboard a landing ship (LSM) in the Pacific theater.

After the war, Flora and "Mac" returned to the homesteaded land in rural Dutton. Life was full with faith, family, farm, and friends. They spent 72 ½ years of marriage together, and were blessed with two daughters, two sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Flora is survived by her children, Diana Vulcan of Great Falls, Carol (Dave) Gutting, Jerry (Janis) McRae, and Allan McRae all of Dutton; grandchildren, Melisa (Zack Nistler) McRae of Dutton, Jason (Lindsay) Vulcan of Manassas, VA, Jen Skillicorn of Missoula, Dane (Megan) Vulcan of Spokane, WA; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Brody, Manx, Marshall, Rowan, River, and Micah.

Flora's husband, Jerald, and an infant grandson, Kirk, preceded her in death.

Flora's family would like to thank the medical professionals at Benefis and Peace Hospice for their care and compassion.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -