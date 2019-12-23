Services
Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel
102 Custer St
Wolf Point, MT 59201
(406) 653-2600
Great Falls - The Loftus family mourns the loss of our dear mother, Florence "Dickie" Bauer Loftus. Dickie was born in Wolf Point, Montana September 3, 1925 to Ambrose "AJ" Bauer and Hulda Marie Wendland Bauer. Upon graduation from Wolf Point High School, Dickie moved to Washington DC to work for the Dept. of the Navy. She married Milton "Spike" Loftus in 1945 and ten years later they moved to Great Falls until she died at Peace Hospice on December 22. She was 94 years old.

Dickie was everyone's favorite due to her fun sense of humor, kindness and compassion. She was a Christian as evidenced by the fruits of the spirit listed Galatians V, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness & self control. Blessed with the gift of gab, she made friends easily wherever she went. Although she will be deeply missed, her positive influence lives on in the many family and friends who enjoyed her irresistible optimism and wisdom.

She is survived by her four children, Bruce, Greg (Jan), Susan (Craig Boye) and Cathy, and her grandchildren Zachary, Jessica, Alexandria and Jake.

Dickie has been laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wolf Point under the direction of Clayton Stevenson Memorial Chapel. A graveside service is planned for summer 2020.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
