Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Cathedral
Great Falls, MT
1926 - 2019
Florence Szklanka Obituary
Florence Szklanka

Black Eagle - Florence E. Szklanka (nee) Ford died at the age of 93, October 21, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 8th at 12:00 Noon at St. Ann's Cathedral in Great Falls.

Born on September 15, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to Marie Elizabeth and George Ford, Florence graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School in 1944. She met the love of her life, Joseph A. Szklanka at a dance at the Polonia Hall in Manyunk, PA. It was love at first sight, or maybe at first dance, as they both loved to dance. They were just 20 years old when they were married in 1946 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in East Falls, PA. Blessed with two wonderful daughters, they remained together for 62 years until Joseph's passing on February 10, 2008.

Florence was a substitute teacher at St. John the Baptist School. She worked for the Philadelphia Railroad keypunching and worked in a Travel Agency in accounting. She found time to volunteer at her daughters' Girl Scout Troop. She would help Joseph with functions at the Polish American Falcons. Florence and Joe enjoyed traveling throughout their life together. In 2017 she moved from Philadelphia to live in Montana.

We will miss our Mom's smile and the way she tried to joke to cheer people up.

Survivors include daughters, Linda M. Szklanka-Obioha (McDavid C. Obioha) and Joanne M. Szklana-Saunders (Mark Saunders) and their two daughters, Carly Moser and Rebecca (Shawn) DeGreiso, and newest addition to our family, Amelia Melissa DeGeiso, Mom's first great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann's Cathedral Church, 715 3rd Ave. N, Great Falls, MT 59401

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, 2019
