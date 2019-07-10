|
Floris Mae Mullins Duffy
Vaughn - Floris Mae Mullins Duffy was born on December 23, 1939, the third of six children to Reuben and Neva Walker Mullins. She passed away July 8, 2019 at Benefis, surrounded by her husband of 60 years, George; her son, Dean; grandson, Landon; brother, Darrel and good friend, Betty.
The family moved from Buffalo, Wyoming to Kalispell in 1952. Floris graduated from Flathead High School in 1959 and was in the youth group at Bethel Baptist Church. After high school, Floris met a young man while roller skating at Lake Blaine. This young man was George Duffy and on July 22, 1960 they were married at Bethel Baptist Church. They began their married life on the Duffy Dairy Farm until 1967 when the farm was sold. They were blessed with a daughter, Janet, in 1964 a son, Dean in 1967 and a daughter, Rochelle in 1971. Floris was a stay at home mom while the kids were growing up. When they were of age, she went to work as a waitress, became a CNA and later went to cosmetology school to become a nail tech, eventually owning a salon of her own.
Floris was a very devout, born again Christian and was a deaconess for many years at the Fort Shaw Bible Church, as well as the official attendance person sending bulletins to those who were unable to attend. Floris battled cancer for eight years, and through the chemo, radiation and surgeries, she always had a positive attitude and encouraged many people with her strength. She enjoyed knitting, so during this time, she knitted baby blankets and afghans for all the kids and grandkids. Floris was preceded in death by her mother and father, Reuben and Neva Mullins; sister, Tressa Lindsay; sister-in-law, Virginia Mullins; brother-in-law, Ben Hugel and grandson, Dillon Fagen.
Floris is survived by her husband of 60 years, George; son, Dean (Shawna) Duffy of Missoula; daughter, Janet Duffy of Bend OR; brothers, Vern of Port Townsend, WA and Darrel (Sondra) Mullins of Eugene, OR; sister, Della (Dave) Stout of Ankeny, IA and Fran Hugel of Phoenix, AZ; grandsons, Aaron, Justin, Tyler, Landon; granddaughters, Jessie Duffy and Alyssa Medina.
A Visitation will be held this Thursday, July 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 12th at 2:00 PM at the Fort Shaw Bible Church with Burial at the Sun River Cemetery.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 10, 2019