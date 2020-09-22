1/2
Floy H. Kennedy
Floy H. Kennedy

Billings - Floy H. Kennedy, 92 of Billings, passed away peacefully on Wed., Sept. 16, 2020. Floy was born to Floyd and Mildred (Hosford) Huffine on Oct. 4, 1927 in Stanford, Montana. She graduated from Stanford High School and secretarial school at Great Falls Community College. She and her only daughter Karen moved to Billings in 1978, where she worked as a secretary all her life with a brief stint as a nanny for the Scott family. She retired in 2003 from Met Transit.

She is survived by her only daughter Karen (Tom) Kennedy-Senn and twin granddaughters Rielee and Tailer; niece Linda Kolias (Alexis and Vos); nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a future date due to COVID. To view full obituary and leave remembrances for the family, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
