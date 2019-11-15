Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Gilchrist - Floyd Leroy Lords, 82, of Gilchrist, Oregon passed away on October 25, 2019. Floyd was born in Great Falls, Montana to George and Lula Lords. After he Graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell, Montana Floyd was a Private in the Montana National Guard. Floyd was an experienced auto mechanic, owning his own shop. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and loved to race stock cars.

Floyd is survived by his daughter; Tracy (Michael) Miranda of Banning, California, his son; Ronald Shu of Colorado, nephews; David Koski of Pheonix Arizona and Craig Koski of Great Falls, Montana, his niece Loranda Albert also of Great Falls, his grandchildren; Christopher Dyches, Melissa Miranda, and Jacqueline Miranda, and Great grandchildren Adalynn Lara and Thomas Lara.

Services have been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
