Frances "Fran" Belote Dwyer
Great Falls - On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Fran Belote Dwyer, loving mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven, passed away peacefully. She was 97 years old.
Fran was born in Tracy, Montana to Joseph Hocevar and Frances Slemberger in 1922, the oldest of 5 siblings who include, Dorothy, Joe, Frank and Elsie. Fran married LeRoy Belote in 1942 and they had three children, Linda, Lee, and Leslie. LeRoy passed away in 1976, and she married Eugene Dwyer in 1985.
She was Catholic and regularly worshipped in Cascade and Great Falls. She enjoyed her crocheting, knitting, and quilting. Many of her completed projects are family treasures. She loved her life on the farm, especially seeing all the wildlife outside her window.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank; and husbands, LeRoy Belote and Eugene Dwyer.
She is survived by siblings, Dorothy of Billings, Joe of Great Falls, and Elsie of Omaha, NE; children, Linda Walker of Anacortes, WA, Lee Belote of Great Falls, and Leslie Thompson of Fairfield.
Due to the public health circumstances of Covid-19, there will be no public service. Memorials in her name may be given to Peace Hospice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.