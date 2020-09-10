1/1
Frances Belote "Fran" Dwyer
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances "Fran" Belote Dwyer

Great Falls - On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Fran Belote Dwyer, loving mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven, passed away peacefully. She was 97 years old.

Fran was born in Tracy, Montana to Joseph Hocevar and Frances Slemberger in 1922, the oldest of 5 siblings who include, Dorothy, Joe, Frank and Elsie. Fran married LeRoy Belote in 1942 and they had three children, Linda, Lee, and Leslie. LeRoy passed away in 1976, and she married Eugene Dwyer in 1985.

She was Catholic and regularly worshipped in Cascade and Great Falls. She enjoyed her crocheting, knitting, and quilting. Many of her completed projects are family treasures. She loved her life on the farm, especially seeing all the wildlife outside her window.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank; and husbands, LeRoy Belote and Eugene Dwyer.

She is survived by siblings, Dorothy of Billings, Joe of Great Falls, and Elsie of Omaha, NE; children, Linda Walker of Anacortes, WA, Lee Belote of Great Falls, and Leslie Thompson of Fairfield.

Due to the public health circumstances of Covid-19, there will be no public service. Memorials in her name may be given to Peace Hospice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved