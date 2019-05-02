|
Frances "Kaye" Brown Connelly-King
Browning - Frances "Kaye" Brown Connelly-King, born February 2, 1930, to Wesley Brown and Nellie DustyBull Fugle on the Blackfeet Reservation, was raised by her grandparents, Joe and Franky Brown. She was the oldest of eight children. She attended Browning Public School and graduated from Browning High School in 1949. She worked at Browning Mercantile, Vic's Grocery, ad retired from Ben Franklins after 20 years. She spent her last years at the Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank where she passed away peacefully at the age of 89.
Rosary service is 7 pm Friday, May 3, 2019, at Glacier Homes Center. Funeral Mass is 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4th, at the Little Flower Catholic Church. Foster Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Victor Connelly was her first husband and together they had six children. Their sons are: Gordon (Rhonda) Connelly, Victor "Shawn" Connelly; daughters Vicki (Roger, dec.) Schott, all 3 of Cut Bank; Merle Connelly and Sharon (Ron) Tucker of Browning; and Maureen Connelly (deceased); 15 grandchildren; Sharon Connelly, Rolanda Schildt, Coleman "CJ" Connelly, Cory Burdeau, Jody Crowe, Candace Tucker, Ronald Tucker, Jr., Brian Tucker, Charlene Fitzpatrick, Melanie Connelly, Tommie Lynn Perez, Kayera Ruth Connelly, Sophie Connelly, Ethan Connelly, and Brock Connelly; 39 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Victor and Kaye divorced. She then married Harold King. Harold's sons are Tom King of Columbia Falls and Richard King of Kalispell. After Maureen's death Kaye ad Harold raised Charlene.
Kaye's only surviving sibling is her youngest sister, Marlene Cadotte. She is preceded in death by her brothers Wesley Brown, Lawrence Brown, Darrell Brown, and sisters Haven Clancy, Vera Frimodig, and Karen Horn.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 2, 2019