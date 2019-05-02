Services
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Project Dr
Saint Ignatius, MT 59865
(406) 745-6789
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Glacier Homes Center
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Connelly-King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Brown "Kaye" Connelly-King


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Brown "Kaye" Connelly-King Obituary
Frances "Kaye" Brown Connelly-King

Browning - Frances "Kaye" Brown Connelly-King, born February 2, 1930, to Wesley Brown and Nellie DustyBull Fugle on the Blackfeet Reservation, was raised by her grandparents, Joe and Franky Brown. She was the oldest of eight children. She attended Browning Public School and graduated from Browning High School in 1949. She worked at Browning Mercantile, Vic's Grocery, ad retired from Ben Franklins after 20 years. She spent her last years at the Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank where she passed away peacefully at the age of 89.



Rosary service is 7 pm Friday, May 3, 2019, at Glacier Homes Center. Funeral Mass is 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4th, at the Little Flower Catholic Church. Foster Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Victor Connelly was her first husband and together they had six children. Their sons are: Gordon (Rhonda) Connelly, Victor "Shawn" Connelly; daughters Vicki (Roger, dec.) Schott, all 3 of Cut Bank; Merle Connelly and Sharon (Ron) Tucker of Browning; and Maureen Connelly (deceased); 15 grandchildren; Sharon Connelly, Rolanda Schildt, Coleman "CJ" Connelly, Cory Burdeau, Jody Crowe, Candace Tucker, Ronald Tucker, Jr., Brian Tucker, Charlene Fitzpatrick, Melanie Connelly, Tommie Lynn Perez, Kayera Ruth Connelly, Sophie Connelly, Ethan Connelly, and Brock Connelly; 39 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Victor and Kaye divorced. She then married Harold King. Harold's sons are Tom King of Columbia Falls and Richard King of Kalispell. After Maureen's death Kaye ad Harold raised Charlene.



Kaye's only surviving sibling is her youngest sister, Marlene Cadotte. She is preceded in death by her brothers Wesley Brown, Lawrence Brown, Darrell Brown, and sisters Haven Clancy, Vera Frimodig, and Karen Horn.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now