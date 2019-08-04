|
Francis W. Plachetka
CHOTEAU - Retired Teton County Undersheriff, Francis "Frank" W. Plachetka, passed away on June 25, 2019.
He was born on April 3, 1943, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Joseph and Christina (Mislivecek) Plachetka. He grew up on the family farms in Hillsboro and Reedsburg. Frank joined the Army Reserves, worked making cars and in construction before going to Montana on a hunting trip. He settled in Choteau and worked construction. He joined the Teton County Sheriff's Department serving 22 years, and volunteered with the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance. His favorite was the ambulance because, "people were happy to see you." He retired and became a rural mail carrier along the Rocky Mountain Front and perfected his golf swing.
He enjoyed hunting in the Bob Marshall Wilderness and loved fishing. He was a man of integrity, wit, and would drive for miles to see what he could see. He loved family, friends, golf, and pie in any order it came.
Survivors include wife, Stella; daughter, Wendy Wedum; grandson, Logan Wedum; brothers, Paul (Jan) Plachetka and Ed (Carol) Plachetka; sister, Helen (Ed) Miller; many nieces; nephews; and their children.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on August 9, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Choteau.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019