Frank Anthony Ballatore
Belt - Frank Anthony Ballatore of Belt passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 81.
Frank was born on October 19, 1938, in Great Falls. He grew up in Belt where he attended school. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Piedmont. In 1962, he married Nina Brannon and together they had four children, Debbie Comeaux, Barbi (TK) Knowles, Julie (Shawn) Wright, all of Great Falls, and Frank Anthony, Jr. who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Dick Ballatore, Julia Grant, Tony Ballatore, and Josephine Hamill; and his parents Sam and Mayme Ballatore.
Frank is survived by his wife, Nina; his three daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020