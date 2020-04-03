Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Ballatore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Anthony Ballatore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Anthony Ballatore Obituary
Frank Anthony Ballatore

Belt - Frank Anthony Ballatore of Belt passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 81.

Frank was born on October 19, 1938, in Great Falls. He grew up in Belt where he attended school. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Piedmont. In 1962, he married Nina Brannon and together they had four children, Debbie Comeaux, Barbi (TK) Knowles, Julie (Shawn) Wright, all of Great Falls, and Frank Anthony, Jr. who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Dick Ballatore, Julia Grant, Tony Ballatore, and Josephine Hamill; and his parents Sam and Mayme Ballatore.

Frank is survived by his wife, Nina; his three daughters; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -