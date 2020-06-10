Frank Augare Sr.
Browning - Frank Augare Sr., 71, of Browning, MT passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 of natural causes. A Public Wake will be held in Browning at Trails End Concrete, 107 Hwy 89 W, starting at 8pm on Wednesday, June 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. The Funeral Service will take place in the same location beginning at Noon on Saturday the 13th. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place following the service at the Babb Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Frank was born on December 10, 1948 in Browning, MT to parents Calvin Carl Augare and Theda Yvonne Labuff. He was raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and later graduated from Cutbank High School. Frank attended Veterinary College for a year at Bozeman MSU before finding his true life's passion. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he served as a Diesel Mechanic. Following his service, Frank met his wife, Glenda Kittson Augare in Babb, MT. Together they had a son, Frank Jr. and a daughter, Karyn. Glenda has since passed away.
Frank worked as an accomplished Land Surveyor for Archambault, and was a self-employed Contractor for over 40 years. In 1988 he started Trails End Service where he did Excavation, Snow Removal, built foundations, washed gravel and installed water & sewer systems. He was also a former member of the Browning Volunteer Fire Dept. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and evening drives to admire the mountains.
Frank was preceded in passing by his wife, Glenda; parents, Calvin and Theda; and brothers, Calvin (Mo) and Stewart (Big Stew) Augare.
He is survived by his son, Frank J. (Jeri Lynn) Augare Jr.; daughters, Karyn Augare and Tiffany Hagerty; sisters, Patricia Compton, Carolyn Augare, Becky Augare, Vicki Augare, and Susan Augare; brothers, David (Kerri) Augare, and Steve Augare; grandchildren, Rae, Kelcee, Payton, Alexi, Lily, and Jaycee; and by his special friend, Gae Gerard.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Browning - Frank Augare Sr., 71, of Browning, MT passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 of natural causes. A Public Wake will be held in Browning at Trails End Concrete, 107 Hwy 89 W, starting at 8pm on Wednesday, June 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. The Funeral Service will take place in the same location beginning at Noon on Saturday the 13th. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place following the service at the Babb Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
Frank was born on December 10, 1948 in Browning, MT to parents Calvin Carl Augare and Theda Yvonne Labuff. He was raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and later graduated from Cutbank High School. Frank attended Veterinary College for a year at Bozeman MSU before finding his true life's passion. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he served as a Diesel Mechanic. Following his service, Frank met his wife, Glenda Kittson Augare in Babb, MT. Together they had a son, Frank Jr. and a daughter, Karyn. Glenda has since passed away.
Frank worked as an accomplished Land Surveyor for Archambault, and was a self-employed Contractor for over 40 years. In 1988 he started Trails End Service where he did Excavation, Snow Removal, built foundations, washed gravel and installed water & sewer systems. He was also a former member of the Browning Volunteer Fire Dept. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and evening drives to admire the mountains.
Frank was preceded in passing by his wife, Glenda; parents, Calvin and Theda; and brothers, Calvin (Mo) and Stewart (Big Stew) Augare.
He is survived by his son, Frank J. (Jeri Lynn) Augare Jr.; daughters, Karyn Augare and Tiffany Hagerty; sisters, Patricia Compton, Carolyn Augare, Becky Augare, Vicki Augare, and Susan Augare; brothers, David (Kerri) Augare, and Steve Augare; grandchildren, Rae, Kelcee, Payton, Alexi, Lily, and Jaycee; and by his special friend, Gae Gerard.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.