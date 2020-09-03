Frank Charles Ahrendes



Bozeman - Frank Ahrendes, 73, of Bozeman, MT died on August 28, 2020 from complications of a wonderfully adventurous life. Whenever a friend asked how he was doing, he always answered ,"Never had a bad day!" with a grin and a twinkle in his eye.



Born in Bozeman on March 25, 1947 to Jane and Ernest Ahrendes, Frank was raised in Highwood, Mt, graduated from Bozeman High School and attended Montana State University. He married Daphne Brewer from Helena in 1970, had two sons, Jason and Kenny, and spent the rest of his life dedicated to his family, his businesses, and the enjoyment of life.



He enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing with his dad, sons, and friends. You could also find Frank with family and numerous friends camping and boating at Canyon Ferry Lake every summer weekend. A 6-yr. Marine Reservist, Frank was the owner of Hilltop 66 and owner of Denco Produce. He recently retired from the Comfort Inn in Bozeman.



Frank lived for the friendships he made throughout his life and found it especially difficult to retire because of the close relationships he had with friends and co-workers. Frank had a way about him that everyone loved. Those who came in contact with him went away smiling and having their spirits lifted with a laugh or 2, or having been the target of a clever prank!



Laughter is the best of life's therapies and Frank's gift to us all was his unique sense of humor and his unrelenting sharing of it, bringing laughter and joy to all of our lives. He will be remembered by us all as a loving, kind, generous prankster who was independent and hard-working—our very own Goofy Gentleman!



Frank is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Daphne; his sisters, Donna Ahrendes (Johnson) and Mary Jane Ahrendes; his brother, Jim Ahrendes; his two children, Jason Ahrendes (Danielle) and Kenneth Ahrendes and his grandson Justin Ahrendes.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, MT. There will be a memorial celebration picnic on Saturday, September 12 at 3115 Candy Lane, Bozeman from 11-3. Please join us and share a story or 2 about our Frank!









