Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagles Club
Frank Duane "Kraut" Kucera


1937 - 2019
Frank Duane "Kraut" Kucera Obituary
Frank Duane "Kraut" Kucera

Lewistown - Frank Duane "Kraut" Kucera, 82, passed away September 11, 2019 in Lewistown, MT.

A Celebration of Life for Kraut will be Friday, September 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club. Memorial donations can be made to the Central Montana Hospice crew for the wonderful care they give to families.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Kraut's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019
