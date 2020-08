Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Perry Ritter



Great Falls - Frank Perry Ritter, 90, of Great Falls, passed away on July 24, 2020. A Graveside Service in honor of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in the new veteran section. Military Honors will be performed by the Malmstrom Honor Guard along with VFW Post 1087. Everyone is welcome to attend.













