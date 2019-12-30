|
Frank Timmerman III
Great Falls - Frank Timmerman III, a beloved family man and friend to all, passed into the Lord's hands on December 27, 2019.
He was a practical man who shared the most straightforward advice and was the first to crack a joke and make others laugh. Frank led a dignified life as a farmer and long-term member of the Power community. He taught us all to find the joy in everyday routines, and he was the foundation of our family through his steady dedication and faith in Christ.
Frank was the youngest of four, born on June 14, 1931, to Frank II and Frances Steinkohle Timmerman. From his early days through the span of his life, Frank loved farming in the shadows of the Rocky Mountain front. He played basketball and graduated from Power High School. There, Frank made life-long friends and would relay those glory days with a twinkle in his eye. He also served in the U.S. Army as a veteran of the Korean War.
After a blind date set up by his best friend, Frank met and married the love of his life, Marion Heisler. The two created beautiful life together and celebrated their 60th anniversary in October of 2019. Their love was a testament and inspiration to everyone.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Patty (Mark) Reagor, Dan (Julie) Timmerman; six grandchildren, Autumn Myers, Ashley Bybee, Amy Reagor, Savannah Emmons, Bridger Timmerman, and Brooklyn Timmerman; and three great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sibilings, Tony, Mary, and Ann; and son, Steve.
We will miss him deeply, but we know that he is at peace. Our legacy to him is to lead lives of quiet grace.
A vigil service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St S, Great Falls). A funeral liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes (409 13th St S, Great Falls) on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019