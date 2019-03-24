|
Frank W. Mitchell
Las Vegas, NV - Frank W. Mitchell, 61, passed away March 16, 2019 of cancer. Frank was born in Anaconda, MT on June 28, 1957 to Fergus and Louise Mitchell. He spent ten years in Anaconda, MT and later moved to Great Falls, MT in 1967. Frank graduated from C.M.R. High School in 1975 and went to University of Mt. In Missoula, MT for a two years on a debate scholarship. Later moved on to University of Utah where he received his B.A. Degree in 1979. Frank received a grant to Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina, where he received his Master's Degree in 1981. Frank received his law degree from Baylor in Waco, TX in 1984.
Frank married Melissa Matheny in 1984, who passed away in Nov. 2007 in Houston, TX. She was the love of his life and was so missed.
Frank practiced law in Austin and Houston, TX for over twenty years then later moved to Las Vegas, NV where he had his law practices for ten years, until his death.
Frank was a collector of many books and he enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and in Europe with Melissa and Delia. He enjoyed reading and baseball. As a child, he loved doing magic tricks and enjoyed swimming.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Delia Maria; mother, Louise Mitchell; brother, John Mitchell (married to Carey Hughes); his sister, Margaret Mitchell (Louis Ippolito); sister-in-law, Melane (Mark) Ralston; nieces, Adreanna and Tesla; and nephews, Andrew and Evan. His father, Fergus, passed away Oct. 2016.
Cremation has taken place and celebration of life will be held later this year in Great Falls, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019